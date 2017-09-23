RI State Police arrest 2, respond to high number of motor vehicle crashes

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island State Troopers made two arrests while responding to an unusually high number of motor vehicle crashes in the hours between Friday and Saturday.

Investigation by State Police revealed that Roberts, 20, of Bryan St., Fall River, made an illegal U-turn while driving on Interstate 95 south around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. Roberts began driving north in the southbound lane until striking a southbound vehicle near Eddy Street.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck were transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Roberts was not injured.

Roberts was faced with the following charges, and faces arraignment Saturday:

Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs with a blood-alcohol content greater than .15

Driving so as to endanger, resulting in physical injury

State Police also arrested Miguel Rosario, 23, of Fairview Ave., Pawtucket, after his car struck another car in the breakdown lane on Interstate 95 north around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Rosario was not injured in the collision. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Rosario was charged with the following offenses and citations:

Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs with a blood-alcohol content of .10 to .15

Laned roadway violations

Operating a motor vehicle without evidence of insurance

Since 8:00 a.m. Friday, State Police have responded to 43 motor vehicle crashes throughout the state, primarily believed to be caused by a lack of due caution in Friday’s weather conditions.

No serious injuries have been reported as a result of the crashes.

