Puerto Rican Professional Association of RI collecting goods for hurricane relief

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Hurricane Maria is heading North after leaving widespread damage in Puerto Rico. As Puerto Ricans look towards recovery, dozens of Rhode Islanders are looking to help.

Millions of people in Puerto Rico are in the dark and in need of basic supplies. The Puerto Rican community here in Providence is coming together to make sure they get what they need.

It's organized chaos. Emptying trunks full of supplies into shopping carts, separating them into piles and packing them into boxes that will soon be shipped off to Puerto Rico to help families devastated by Hurricane Maria.



"The emotions are big because of whats going on in Puerto Rico and the other emotions are happiness because the community is coming together," says Belen Florez, Vice President of the Puerto Rican Professional Association of Rhode Island.

Food, toiletries, clothing and tons of water bottles will be going to those who need it most and for many of the people donating, it could help their own families.



"I got my mom, my sister, my brothers and I can't communicate with them so I don't know nothing right now. So I think if they need food, everyone needs food so why not help out," says Ramon Baeza of Pawtucket.

And with a long road to recovery ahead, every single donation is appreciated.



"It is so beautiful and so wonderful to see the outpouring of emotion and generosity by people from all sorts of backgrounds to the people of Puerto Rico," says Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea. She is from Puerto Rico and has family there.



Organizers are hoping to get the supplies out to Puerto Rico by Tuesday and say Mayor Elorza has donated the transportation to get it there.

