Pedestrian struck on Post Road in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Warwick Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in a crosswalk around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a father and son had been crossing Post Road when the adult male was struck by a vehicle traveling north in the left hand travel lane.

Warwick Fire personnel transported the adult male to Rhode Island Hospital. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The child was not injured in the crash.

No criminal charges are being sought at this time; civil violations will be issued to the driver of the vehicle.

Neither the victim or the driver have been identified at this time.

The Warwick Police Department would like to remind motorists and pedestrians to use caution when crossing roadways, and urges pedestrians to look both ways before crossing the street. Motorists are advised to look out for pedestrians and yield to them when they are in the crosswalk.

Warwick Police ask that any person with information regarding this accident contact Warwick Police Department Traffic Division at (401) 468-4293.

