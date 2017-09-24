RI Lawmakers to break ground on multimillion-dollar complex - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI Lawmakers to break ground on multimillion-dollar complex

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Gov. Gina Raimondo will join members of Rhode Island's congressional delegation to break ground on a multimillion-dollar development planned for the area formerly occupied by Interstate 195.
Raimondo, U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, U.S. Reps. Jim Langevin and David Cicilline – all Democrats – and others are expected to gather at the site of the Wexford Innovation Complex on Monday morning.
Officials first announced a multi-use complex for the area in May 2015.
The first phase of the project will cost $158 million, about $32 million of which is paid for with taxpayer subsidies.
Tenants for the first phase include Brown University's School of Professional Studies, the Cambridge Innovation Center and a 170-room hotel.
Brown University President Christina Paxson will also be in attendance Monday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.