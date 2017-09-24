RI Lawmakers to break ground on multimillion-dollar complex

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Gov. Gina Raimondo will join members of Rhode Island's congressional delegation to break ground on a multimillion-dollar development planned for the area formerly occupied by Interstate 195.

Raimondo, U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, U.S. Reps. Jim Langevin and David Cicilline – all Democrats – and others are expected to gather at the site of the Wexford Innovation Complex on Monday morning.

Officials first announced a multi-use complex for the area in May 2015.

The first phase of the project will cost $158 million, about $32 million of which is paid for with taxpayer subsidies.

Tenants for the first phase include Brown University's School of Professional Studies, the Cambridge Innovation Center and a 170-room hotel.

Brown University President Christina Paxson will also be in attendance Monday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017