2 people hit by cars in Warwick this weekend

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@cleshnerabc6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- A dangerous weekend in Warwick. Two people struck by cars, one of those accidents was fatal and the other left a man in the hospital, his young son witnessed the entire thing.

Warwick Police say its unusual that 2 people were hit by cars in such a short time period but it does serve as a wake up call and warning to both drivers and pedestrians.

Two people struck by cars in just 2 days in Warwick, making for a busy weekend for Warwick Police.

A 48 year old man was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after he was hit in a cross walk on Post Road

"All of a sudden we heard a bump and a scream," says Jenna Breslin, who lives nearby.

His 11 year old son wasn't hurt but witnessed the entire thing. Neighbors say there are frequently accidents on the busy street but raising concerns, the crosswalk is just off of a quiet neighborhood street where many children play.

"I've lived here for 24 years now and this is at least the 3rd accident that I remember happening right there. The boy who lives next door was hit there and it's scary how people speed down the road and aren't aware of bystanders," says neighbor Jane O'Brien.

Just 24 hours earlier, police were called to West Shore Road where 18 year old Kurtis Lee Prosser was hit. He later died at the hospital.

The weekend accidents serving as a wake up call to drivers and pedestrians.

"There's a reason why the speed limit is 25 on certain roads and 35 in others and we should be more careful about following that and be more observant," says O'Brien.

Police have not released the name of the man from Saturday's accident but say his injuries are not life threatening. In both cases, police say they're not planning to file criminal charges.

(C) WLNE/ABC 6 2017