Uxbridge puppies rescued by kayaker

UXBRIDGE, Mass (WLNE) — The Uxbridge Police Department is searching for any leads to find the owner of six puppies found left for dead near River Road.

Police say a kayaker spotted the puppies tied up in a grain bag Sunday.

Uxbridge Animal Control took possession of the puppies and is keeping them together until they can be adopted.

All six puppies are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Uxbridge Police Department at (508) 278-7755.

