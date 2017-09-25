Weiner due in court for sentencing in sexting scandal

By: The Associated Press

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Weiner is scheduled to be sentenced in a sexting scandal that some blame for Hillary Clinton's presidential loss.

The former New York congressman faces up to 27 months in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor.

Prosecutors say he broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl using Skype and Snapchat.

The Democrat’s sexting habit destroyed his career in Congress. It also doomed his campaign for mayor and his marriage to Huma Abedin, a former aide to Hillary Clinton.

It also became an issue in the closing days of the 2016 presidential election when then-FBI Director James Comey cited emails discovered on a laptop used by Weiner to justify reopening the earlier probe of Clinton's private computer server.

