Chariho community mourns death of soccer captain

RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — A local high school athlete passed away after collapsing on the field during a game Saturday night.
17-year-old Maddie Potts was a senior captain of the Chariho Girls Soccer Team and a member of the lacrosse team.
Potts’ death has sent shockwaves throughout the community.
Potts died after collapsing during a soccer game Saturday night in Middletown.
Witnesses say the 17-year-old collapsed while taking a penalty kick.
Potts was initially treated at South County Hospital before being rushed to Hasbro. According to the Westerly Sun., she died from a brain aneurysm.
Chariho Superintendant Barry Ricci released a statement that reads in part: “Maddie represented the very best of our school as an artist, an athlete, a classmate, a teammate and a friend. We will work together with students to pay tribute to her life and the positive presence she was in our school.”
A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night at Chariho High School as a tribute to the affect Potts had on the community
