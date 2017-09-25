RI officials break ground on multi-million dollar innovation complex

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Officials in Rhode Island broke ground on a multi-million dollar project Monday morning on the former 1-95 land that has been vacant for years.

Monday’s groundbreaking marked the start of roughly two years of construction for the first phase of the complex, which is expected to generate nearly a thousand construction jobs.

Brown University and Johnson and Johnson will be the cornerstone tenants of the 200,000 square foot complex.

The first phase of the project will cost $158 million. $32 million of that is being paid for with taxpayer subsidies.

The aim of the complex is to foster Innovation and economic growth.

“Every one of these companies wants to be near talent, and we have the talent. We have to make sure they have the skills that companies want to hire and they want to live in Rhode Island,” said Governor Gina Raimondo.

The governor says the companies will not receive those taxpayer subsidies until the project is complete.

