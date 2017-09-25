Concession controversy at Gillette Stadium

By: News Staff

FOXBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The national anthem was not the only controversy from Gillette on Sunday.

In fact, fans were complaining about the concession stands at Sunday’s Patriots game.

For a time, the concession stands ran out of bottled water and were selling cups of tap water for nearly $5.

The Patriots Spokesman, Stacey James, says $4.50 is the charge for a cup whether you are drinking Gatorade, soda, or water.

James also said this was only until they restocked the bottles. The team is looking into making sure this does not happen again.

