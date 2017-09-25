Concession controversy at Gillette Stadium - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Concession controversy at Gillette Stadium

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FOXBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The national anthem was not the only controversy from Gillette on Sunday.

In fact, fans were complaining about the concession stands at Sunday’s Patriots game.

For a time, the concession stands ran out of bottled water and were selling cups of tap water for nearly $5.

The Patriots Spokesman, Stacey James, says $4.50 is the charge for a cup whether you are drinking Gatorade, soda, or water.

James also said this was only until they restocked the bottles. The team is looking into making sure this does not happen again.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.