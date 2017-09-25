UPDATE: Suspect who attacked dog, woman, with machete sought by police

By: News Staff

TAUNTON, M.A. (WLNE) — Police have identified the out of control man who attacked a pit bull, and his owner with a machete on September 19th.

Thomas Vargas, age 45, is sought by police, authorities said, but all attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful thus far.

The wild night in Taunton, left King, a 5-year-old pit bull, and his owner with stitches.

Taunton police initially responded to Church Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday night to find a male pit bull suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Witnesses described a strange scene involving a suspect wielding a machete.

“It is quite bizarre, I have no idea what would trigger someone from a prior incident to grab a machete, walk down the street and attempt to cut the dogs head off,” said Lt. Paul Roderick of the Taunton Police Department.

The dog’s owner was also cut while trying to protect her pet. She was treated at Morton Hospital and released.

So far, the dog’s owner and the neighbors who came to the dog’s aide are not playing ball.

“All of the humans, if you will, have been uncooperative with the investigation,” said Lt. Roderick.

“Someone needs to talk for something to get done. And a lot of people just don't want to. Don’t want to get involved,” said Taunton Animal Control Officer, Manuel Massa.

In the meantime, King is recovering from the attack.

Vets sewed up three large gashes and the dog remains with animal control.

Vargas is facing the following charges:

Animal Cruelty.

Assault and Battery by means of a dangerous Weapon (machete).

The suspect had a last known address in Brockton, M.A., police noted.

Taunton Police Detectives along with the Violent Fugitive Task Force are asking anyone with any information on Vargas’ whereabouts to contact the Taunton Police Department at: (508) 824-7522.

