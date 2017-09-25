Officials break ground on project on vacant I-195 land - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Officials break ground on project on vacant I-195 land

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials have held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $158 million development on land once occupied by Interstate 195 in Providence.              

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, members of the congressional delegation, legislative leaders and Brown University President Christina Paxson were among those on hand Monday to kick off construction on the first phase of the Wexford Innovation Complex.               

Raimondo called the campus “transformative” and said it signals that the state has momentum in the “innovation economy.”              

Tenants for the first phase include Brown University, the Cambridge Innovation Center and Johnson and Johnson.              

The first phase is expected to cost $158 million, about $32 million of which is paid for with taxpayer subsidies. Construction is expected to take about two years.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.