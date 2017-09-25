Brown, tribe sign agreement to end tribal encampment - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Brown, tribe sign agreement to end tribal encampment

By: The Associated Press

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — Brown University says it has reached an agreement to end an encampment by members of a Native American tribe on land it owns in Rhode Island.              

The Ivy League university released the agreement with the Pokanoket tribe on Monday.

Under the agreement signed Thursday with tribal leader Sagamore Po Wauipi Neimpaug, the university acknowledges that the land is historically Pokanoket.

The school agreed to transfer a to-be-determined amount of the land into a preservation trust.             

The tribe agreed to end the encampment.              

Messages left with the tribe and supporters were not immediately returned on Monday.              

The encampment of dozens of tribal members and supporters began Aug. 20 on a 375-acre parcel the university owns in Bristol, about a half-hour drive from the Brown campus in Providence.

