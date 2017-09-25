With free tuition, CCRI enrollment drops; up for some groups - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

With free tuition, CCRI enrollment drops; up for some groups

Posted: Updated:
CCRI CCRI

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Fewer students have enrolled at the Community College of Rhode Island in the first semester since it became free for many students, but the school says it's seen a big jump in certain students.              

CCRI spokesman Patrick Stone says Monday overall enrollment has fallen 2.3 percent since last year, but that enrollment of full-time students is up 2.8 percent.

Students are taking more than 132,000 college credits, up 4.9 percent.              

This is the first semester for the Rhode Island Promise program, which offers two years of free tuition at CCRI.              

Stone says 1,400 students qualify. He says there's a 47 percent increase in first-time, full-time recent high school graduates from last year.              

Stone says the jump in full-time students and credits is important because means a higher chance to graduate.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.