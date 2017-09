By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 26-year-old man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital following a stabbing Monday evening.

Authorities told ABC6 News that an unidentified male was stabbed in the abdomen just after 10:00 p.m., in the area of Pocasset Ave.

Police did not comment further.

