West Warwick Police seek missing man

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are seeking assistance locating a man with Alzheimer’s who has been reported missing.

Eugene Bester, 69, was last seen around 4:00 p.m., on foot in the area of Village Court.

He is described as a black male, with black hair and dark eyes. He is believed to stand around 5’7’’, and weighs around 150 lbs.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the West Warwick Police Department at: (401) 821-4323.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017