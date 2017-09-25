West Warwick Police seek missing man - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

West Warwick Police seek missing man

Eugene Bester. Courtesy of the West Warwick Police Department. Eugene Bester. Courtesy of the West Warwick Police Department.

By: News Staff

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are seeking assistance locating a man with Alzheimer’s who has been reported missing.

Eugene Bester, 69, was last seen around 4:00 p.m., on foot in the area of Village Court.

He is described as a black male, with black hair and dark eyes. He is believed to stand around 5’7’’, and weighs around 150 lbs.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the West Warwick Police Department at: (401) 821-4323.

