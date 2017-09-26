Cranston deputy fire chief in court

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Cranston deputy fire chief is set to face a judge Tuesday morning.

This comes after a fight broke out inside the Cranston fire house earlier this month.

Deputy Cranston Fire Chief Paul Valletta is facing simple assault and disorderly conduct charges after an incident inside the Scituate Avenue fire house earlier this month.

An affidavit says the problems started when Valletta made “degrading” comments against Lt. Scott Bergantino in front of fellow firefighters.

From that point on, the situation, which was recorded by Bergantino on his cell phone, escalated.

The fight was not only verbal, but also physical. In fact, in his sworn statement, Bergantino says the deputy chief pushed him against a chalkboard, punched him in the head twice, and threw him over a recliner onto the floor.

Other firefighters had to step in to help.

Valetta is due in court Tuesday morning to answer to those charges.

In the meantime, the city has suspended him with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017