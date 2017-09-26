NCAA coaches among 10 charged with fraud and corruption - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

NCAA coaches among 10 charged with fraud and corruption

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.

The coaches work at Oklahoma State, Auburn University, Arizona and the University of Southern California.

They were among 10 people charged in New York City federal court. Others included managers, financial advisers and representatives of a major international sportswear company.

The details will be discussed at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

In court papers, prosecutors said the FBI has since 2015 been investigating the criminal influence of money on charges and student-athletes who participate in intercollegiate basketball governed by the NCAA.

They said the probe has revealed numerous instances of bribes paid by athlete advisers, including financial advisers and associate basketball coaches, to assistant and associate basketball coaches to exert influence over student athletes.

