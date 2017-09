By: News Staff

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — A man missing off Block Island is safe after swimming to shore Tuesday morning.

The Coast Guard told ABC6 News that a 22-year-old male was thrown from his vessel near Point Light at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was able to get to land despite the eight to 10 foot seas.

#BreakingNews #CoastGuard ends search for 22-year-old male after he swims to shore on his own! Seas were 8-10 feet. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 26, 2017

