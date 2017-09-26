Cranston deputy fire chief faces assault charges

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A heated fire house fight has landed one Cranston official on the wrong side of the law.

The Cranston deputy fire chief appeared in front of a judge at the Kent County District Court in Warwick early Tuesday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Valletta is in hot water and faced several charges after allegedly attacking a fellow firefighter while on duty.

“I’m looking forward to the truth coming out and getting back to work, doing what I love doing,” said Valletta Tuesday morning in court.

Valletta entered a “not guilty” plea on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

The allegations stem from an alleged altercation inside Cranston’s Scituate Avenue Fire House.

Court documents say problems arose between Valletta and Lieutenant Scott Bergantino while on duty earlier this month.

The verbal argument turned physical as the deputy chief allegedly pushed Bergantino against a chalkboard, punched him in the head twice, and threw him over a chair prompting other firefighters to intervene and break up the fight.

Valletta is currently on paid leave while the City of Cranston conducts and internal investigation into the incident.

Valletta was ordered to have no contact with Lt. Bergantino, and he is due back in court at the end of October.

