Mother of Foxboro boy killed by dad in murder-suicide speaks out

Days after a 6-year-old was murdered by his father inside his home on East Street in Foxboro, the little boy’s mother is speaking out defending the man behind the gun.

"He just wanted to protect his son from the cruel world,” said Laurie Tolliver.

Tolliver says William (Billy) Scaccia has long suffered with depression and PTSD.

Tolliver fought back tears talking about Scaccia’s long battle with mental illness.

"He's just somebody who had demons that he couldn't control,” said Tolliver.

Scaccia gave into those demons Thursday night. Tuesday, a small grouping of flowers still remained outside.

Tolliver says in many ways her son Anthony was just like his dad.

"He was outgoing just like his dad,” said Tolliver. “Very loud boisterous, outgoing. Fun-loving."

Scaccia has a long history with police. In fact, he was arrested twice the week before the murder-suicide. He was denied a pistol permit back in July. Court documents also show that back in 2013 Tolliver filed a restraining order against him.

Now, looking back at this horrible tragedy she's encouraging others battling mental health problems to get the treatment they need.

"He was caring, he was smart he was intelligent,” said Tolliver. “He was an RN, he was a mountaineer. He served this country for a long time. He was a proud American. He was a great dad."

A vigil is scheduled for 6:30 Tuesday night. A joint wake is scheduled for Wednesday night in Norwood.

(C) WLNE 2017