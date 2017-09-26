Benny's changing hours due to impending closures

By: News Staff

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Time is slowly running out for the almost century old New England business Benny’s.

After 93 years in the business, authorities announced on September 8th, that all Benny’s stores, in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Southeastern Massachusetts, will close at the end of 2017.

Authorities confirmed to ABC6 News on Tuesday that the Pawtucket Ave. Benny’s location will close on Wednesday, and that a Connecticut location had already closed back in February.

Due to the impending closings, a ‘40% off Everything Sale,’ was also announced, and in order to accommodate patrons, Benny’s will be modifying their hours.

Starting on Wednesday September 27, the new hours will be 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

“This will allow our staff the time to ‘put the goods on the shelves,’” said Dante Bellini, spokesperson for Benny’s. “We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers and thank them for their support, and we thank our employees for their continued efforts and loyalty.”

It's not yet been determined what will happen to the physical store locations owned by Benny's.

Online retailers such as Amazon influenced the New England-wide closure; the current owners concerned that online retailers will threaten the ability for Benny to remain economically feasible in the future.

“As proud owners of Benny’s this is an emotional time for us,” said Arnold Bromberg. “Benny’s has been something the Bromberg family has invested enormous amounts of capital, time and energy in for nearly a century in this region. We take great pride in what our retail stores have meant to our employees and many loyal customers for so long. But it is simply time. Our current ownership is all at the age where we would like to retire from the business and spend more time with our families, and we have collectively judged that the always competitive retail landscape has shifted in a way that makes it almost impossible for small, family-owned chains like ours to reasonably compete moving forward.

The closure will impact the company’s 386 full-time and 329 part-time employees.

The closures are expected to happen gradually, with the final closure happening by December 31st.

