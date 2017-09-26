Vigil held for 6-year-old Foxboro boy killed by his father

By Bianca Buono

Residents in Foxboro gathered together Tuesday night to remember 6-year-old Anthony Scaccia, the boy shot and killed by his father last week.

"With loving heavy hearts we thank God for Anthony. Thank you for the love and light and the light he brought to so many lives that he touched though his life was very short,” said Bill Dudley, a pastor in Foxboro.

The young boy had just started Kindergarten, but last week, he was shot and killed by his father, Bill Scaccia. His father then turned the gun on himself.

"I feel really, really bad for the family and God bless them. Hopefully they'll make it through,” said Donna Tewksbury of Foxboro.

"It's unimaginable. It's not something you can really comprehend or put together so it just makes you value it that much more,” said Brian Deleskey of Foxboro, whose kids went to school with Anthony.

Others who clutched candles at the vigil in the boy’s honor never met him. Still, his tragic story touched them deeply.

"Foxboro's always been a town to come together in tragedy in something like this. It's just the way we do,” said Bruce Storer of Foxboro.

Members of the community have set up a GoFundMe page to help Anthony’s family with funeral expenses. They’ve already raised more than $7,000. We have included the link here: https://www.gofundme.com/memorial-funeral-fund-for-anthony

