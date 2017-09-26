Second public hearing on proposed new PawSox Stadium

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) -- The Senate Finance Committee paid Pawtucket a visit Tuesday night, holding the second of six public hearings on the PawSox stadium proposal at Tolman High School.

The $83 million stadium would cost Patwucket $15 million, along with $23 million from the state.

Outside Tolman High School, a rally was held to galvanize supporters of the proposal for the old Apex site.

Inside, city officials laid out their vision--arguing it would not raise taxes, and would make Pawtucket a destination.

"This is a gateway to Rhode Island and a gateway to revitalizing our downtown and our riverfront," said Mayor Donald Grebien.

Then the public weighed in. Supporters argued the new stadium will keep the PawSox from leaving town--possibly for Worcester.

"Let's get the legislation done that keeps the PawSox here and promotes statewide pride," said Paul Grassek.

Others say it would provide a brand new stream of jobs.

"Keeping the PawSox in Pawtucket means jobs. Building a new ballpark means even more jobs," said Adelina De Alfonseca.

Some opponents argued a new stadium will do little to help lower income people.

"I have never been to McCoy for a game, nor have I ever benefited from the stadium or the PawSox," said Khrystyne Bento.

Many critics are worried the price tag could get bigger as the details come into focus.

"Our debt is going to be close to $30 million by the time this is done. We have a right to be heard on the ballot in that aspect," said Henry Kinch Jr.

The next hearing will be held at the University of Rhode Island on October 3rd.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017