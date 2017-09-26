Providence College Picked Third in Hockey East Preseason Poll

The Providence College men’s hockey team was picked third in the 2017-18 Hockey East Coaches’ Poll released today (Sept. 26) at the league’s annual media day event held at the TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

Providence returns 19 players from last season’s roster that posted a 22-12-5 record and earned its school-record fourth-consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. Four of the top-five leading scorers for Providence return this season – Brian Pinho (12-28-40), Erik Foley (15-19-34), Josh Wilkins (13-18-31), and Scott Conway (12-11-23). The Friars posted 20-plus wins for the fourth-consecutive year under head coach Nate Leaman in 2016-17.

The Friars also welcome in eight newcomers to the roster in 2017-18, including a pair of NHL defensive prospects in Ben Mirageas (3rd round, NYI, 2017) and Jake Ryczek (7th round, CHI, 2016).

Providence opens the 2017-18 regular season with a two-game series at Miami University from Oct. 6-7. The home-opener at Schneider Arena will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15 against Boston College at 5 p.m.

2017-18 Hockey East Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Boston University (2) - 90

2. UMass Lowell (5) - 88

3. Providence (2) - 83

4. Boston College (1) - 75

5. Northeastern (1) - 72

6. Vermont - 54

7. UConn - 39

8. New Hampshire - 37

9. Merrimack - 29

10. Maine - 19

11. Massachusetts - 19