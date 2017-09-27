Providence school administrators to return to work

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several Providence school employees are back on the job Wednesday morning following a Department of Child, Youth, and Families (DCYF) investigation into child abuse.

Eleven school administrators were placed on leave.

A spokesperson for the Providence schools says that seven of those are expected back at work Wednesday because none of the allegations warranted further investigation.

The employees could face further disciplinary action. This comes after administrators at the Harry Kizirian Elementary School failed to report sexual abuse by a former gym teacher at the end of last school year.

