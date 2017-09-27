Police investigate, find threat to Scituate schools not credible

By: Chloe Leshner

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) -- A heavy police presence at Scituate schools this morning after a middle school student threatened to bring a gun to class. Police investigated and now say the threat was not credible but they're still criminally charging the 7th grade student who did it. He sent a Snapchat saying he planned to shoot up the school today.

Nine police cruisers surrounding the Scituate Middle and High Schools this morning, an extra police presence at all schools in the district after a 7th grade student threatened to "shoot up the school."

"Having their presence here is calming but it's still a serious situation," says Stacy Wortman.

The Police Chief is crediting the School Resource Officer for quickly identifying the student who sent the threatening Snapchat and determining that it was not credible. That student will now face criminal charges.

Parents were assured the situation was not dangerous in an email sent by the Middle School principal last night, but some say their kids were still scared to go to class today.

"She was nervous especially with what happened at the end of last year. She actually asked are they going to bring the swat team in again and I told her she was going to be completely fine the police are here don't worry about it," says Nicole Barone.

A shooting threat was also made last June, the school was put on lock down for a few hours and that student was also criminally charged. Now some are concerned the threat of violence is becoming too common.

"It is odd. I believe social media plays a lot into this and it's unfortunate and I just pray to God that they're always found to be unfounded and nothing ever happens," says Scituate Town Council Vice President Michael Payette.

Police say in addition to facing those charges in juvenile court, that student will be suspended from school.

