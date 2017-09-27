Swansea man plans to burn Patriots gear

By: News Staff

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — A Swansea man is outraged by the recent NFL protests specifically Patriots players kneeling during last weekend’s game.

Now, he is taking a stand.

The self-proclaimed Patriots fan is planning a rally of sorts to burn gear on Thursday night to show his outrage.

“I was at the game I was there the media has downplayed the negative reaction from the fans. There were thousands and thousands of fans booing their own team. I go to numerous games I have never ever in my 40 something years of going to football games see them do that with their own team,” said Mark Shane.

The movement, which led several Patriots and players across the NFL to take a knee on Sunday, was sparked by comments made by President Trump last week.

Those choosing to take part in demonstrations say they are taking a stand against injustice or showing unity, but for Shane, it is just a show of disrespect.

“This is a clear and simple matter it’s about respect, it’s about unity of country it's about pride in country. If the NFL thinks that we’re going to choose football over country they are absolutely crazy,” said Shane.

The protest is planned for Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Gardners Neck Road in Swansea.

A Swansea man planning to burn @Patriots gear tomorrow has big display outside home- details on @abc6 at noon pic.twitter.com/Y4MDF5pRkH — Samantha Fenlon (@SFenlonABC6) September 27, 2017

