Swansea man plans to burn Patriots gear - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Swansea man plans to burn Patriots gear

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — A Swansea man is outraged by the recent NFL protests specifically Patriots players kneeling during last weekend’s game.

Now, he is taking a stand.

The self-proclaimed Patriots fan is planning a rally of sorts to burn gear on Thursday night to show his outrage.

 “I was at the game I was there the media has downplayed the negative reaction from the fans. There were thousands and thousands of fans booing their own team. I go to numerous games I have never ever in my 40 something years of going to football games see them do that with their own team,” said Mark Shane.

The movement, which led several Patriots and players across the NFL to take a knee on Sunday, was sparked by comments made by President Trump last week.

Those choosing to take part in demonstrations say they are taking a stand against injustice or showing unity, but for Shane, it is just a show of disrespect.

“This is a clear and simple matter it’s about respect, it’s about unity of country it's about pride in country. If the NFL thinks that we’re going to choose football over country they are absolutely crazy,” said Shane.

The protest is planned for Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Gardners Neck Road in Swansea.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.