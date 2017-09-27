Sailors and soldiers to recreate World War I baseball game - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Sailors and soldiers to recreate World War I baseball game

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Sailors and soldiers are going to don flannel uniforms and play baseball by century-old rules to recreate the U.S. Army versus Navy games from World War I.              

The U.S. Naval War College is honoring the centennial of America's involvement in the war by planning Friday's game in Newport, Rhode Island.          

Organizers say it's a way to teach people more about the war, mark the anniversary and have a little fun.              

War college students will play seven innings in historically accurate uniforms. Spitballs are allowed.              

Navy Adm. William S. Sims organized a baseball league in Ireland in 1917. It was a way to overcome tensions between Americans and the locals, foster collaboration among allies and give service members something fun to do.              

Major League Baseball players who were serving took part.

