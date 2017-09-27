Billing scam targets National Grid customers - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Billing scam targets National Grid customers

By: News Desk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- There's a new warning for national grid customers. A billing scam is going around, targeting Rhode Island businesses.

Authorities say callers are posing as National Grid representatives, asking for payment on an overdue utility bill, but the only payment they'll accept is a pre-paid debit card. 

The state Attorney General's office says don't fall for it.

But if you're ever unsure, ask the representative to confirm the last five digits of your account number, which they should always have. 

