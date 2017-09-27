K9 Officer busts 2 with cocaine, marijuana - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

K9 Officer busts 2 with cocaine, marijuana

Courtesy of the Seekonk Police Department Courtesy of the Seekonk Police Department

SEEKONK, M.A. (WLNE) — K9 Officer Zuzo is a very good boy, Seekonk Police announced on Wednesday, after his first shift since getting a certification led to two arrests and the seizure of a good amount of narcotics.

Police said after completing his narcotics certification, Zuzo was on scene of a car stop and his thorough detective skills led to the seizure of 15 grams cocaine, marijuana, an undetermined amount of cash, and various packaging materials.

Two people were arrested as a result, but they remain unidentified at this time.

No further information is available.

