Crews investigating Rehoboth crash

Crews investigating Rehoboth crash

REHOBOTH, M.A. (WLNE) — The Rehoboth Fire Department is investigating what caused a pick-up truck to crash into a utility pole early Tuesday morning.

According to a post on their Facebook page, crews were dispatched to Route 6 just before 8:00 a.m.

“A pick-up truck and trailer had collided with a pole snapping it in half and taking down wires. Power was out to numerous residents and businesses in both Rehoboth and Seekonk,” the post read.

Although no one was injured, Rt. 6 had to be shut down until crews from National Gris could arrive on scene and remove the wires.

