Governor signs bill making 38 Studios records public

Governor signs bill making 38 Studios records public

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed legislation that would provide for the release of records from the investigation of the state's failed $75 million deal with the video game company started by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling.              

The Democratic governor's approval of the bill on Wednesday comes after her office and the state public safety department objected in court to a June temporary restraining order that blocked the release of 38 Studios documents at the state attorney general's request.              

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, a Democrat, had asked to keep correspondence between his office and state police detectives, along with “grand jury material deemed confidential” sealed, among other specific documents.             

Raimondo says she was “against 38 Studios from the very beginning” and believes state residents “deserve to know what happened.”

