Crews rescue woman who fell off rocks in Narragansett - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Crews rescue woman who fell off rocks in Narragansett

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was rescued after she fell off the rocks in Narragansett Coast Guard officials said Wednesday night.

The  39-year-old woman, who was previously reported to be 20, was rescued around 8:00 p.m., authorities said; she was conscious but potentially hypothermic when pulled from the water.

Narragansett Fire officials heard the woman and threw her a rescue torpedo buoy, but due to the dense fog, they could not see her.

According to the Narragansett Police Department, the victim was in the presence of a 28-year-old male, who also was swept off the rocks. 

He was able to get back on shore unassisted. 

With the additional heavy surf warning in the area, a 45-foot Coast Guard vessel was launched to assist the search.

A Middletown Fire Department certified rescue swimmer  who just happened to be in the area was able to find the victim, and waited with her offshore for officials to get close enough to get them into the boat.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.