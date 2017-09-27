Seekonk Police seek armed robbery suspect - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Seekonk Police seek armed robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Seekonk Police Department Courtesy of the Seekonk Police Department
By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SEEKONK, M.A. (WLNE) — The Seekonk Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted for his involvement in the robbery of a local Honey Dew Donuts.

Seekonk Police said they responded around 3:40 p.m., to the Honey Dew Donuts on Central Ave after a report came forward of an armed robbery that occurred.

Although the suspect fled prior to the arrival of police, he is described as a white male, potentially in his 20’s, wearing a white t-shift, blue jeans, Boston Red Sox baseball hat, and sunglasses.

“It was reported that the male suspect entered the business, brandished a firearm and demanded that the cash register be opened. The suspect did remove money from two separate registers,” said Lt. Matthew Jardine with the Seekonk Police Department.

The stolen amount has yet to be determined, authorities said, but the suspect, noted to have had multiple tattoos on both arms (sleeves) and a tattoo on the left side of his neck left the shop and was seen heading westbound on Central Avenue (toward Pawtucket).

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call the Seekonk Police at: 508-336-8123, and any tips can be emailed to: tips@seekonkpd.com.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

