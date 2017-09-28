Bogaerts Drives In Four Runs, Red Sox Cut AL East Magic Number T - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bogaerts Drives In Four Runs, Red Sox Cut AL East Magic Number To Two

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

       BOSTON (AP) - Reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello struggled in his final playoff tuneup, and David Price relieved him to solidify his role on the postseason roster as the Boston Red Sox beat Toronto 10-7 on Wednesday night to lower their magic number to two.

        Hanley Ramirez and Xander Bogaerts homered in a five-run third inning for Boston after Porcello (11-17) gave up three runs in the first. The Red Sox scored one in the first and three in the second and then took a 9-4 lead in the third to chase Marco Estrada (10-9) and snap a two-game losing streak.

        Boston, which is already guaranteed a playoff berth, maintained a three-game lead over the second-place Yankees in the division. They need two more wins or two more New York losses to clinch the first back-to-back AL East titles in franchise history.
 
