Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

By: The Associated Press/ABC6 News

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died. He was 91.

The magazine released a statement saying Hefner died at his home of natural causes Wednesday night surrounded by family.

Founding the magazine in 1953, Hefner built a brand that defined the sexual culture of the second half of the 20th century.

Playboy’s buxom models were the objects of millions of men’s fantasies as Hefner challenged what he derided as America’s “Puritanical” attitudes toward sex.

For decades, he was the pipe-smoking, silk-pajama-wearing center of a constant fantasy party at Playboy mansions in Chicago and then in Los Angeles.

Tributes have been pouring in overnight for Hefner.

Actor Rob Lowe wrote that Hefner was “such an interesting man” and called his death “an end of an era.”

Ryan Seacrest also paid tribute by writing “he will be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest.”

Former Playboy Bunny Jenny McCarthy tweeted: “I hope I made you proud.”

