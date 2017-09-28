RI State Police 2018 recruitment campaign

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island State Police are recruiting new candidates to fill their next class.

This year, State Police officials are hoping to add more diversity to the ranks. In fact, they say their top priority is to recruit and promote a racially diverse mix of both men and women who closely reflect the communities they serve.

“This will be my first academy in this current position, and my goal is to have a larger pool of qualified men and minority groups when the class of 2018 begins next June,” said Colonel Anne Assumpico of the Rhode Island State Police.

State Police hope to attract more diverse recruits through several new methods including a mentorship program and panel discussions.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017