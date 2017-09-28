Pawtucket, Central Falls pushing for Amazon HQ

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET-CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A new pitch to become Amazon’s second headquarters has been made by the cities of Pawtucket and Central Falls Thursday morning.

Pawtucket and Central Falls are teaming up to make a joint bid to lure the company to set up shop in Rhode Island.

The mayor of both cities say the Train Station District that straddles both cities is ideal as there is a planned commuter rail station there and has plenty of room for development.

“This is where innovation began with the Industrial Revolution. We stand together, ready to hit the ground running to welcome another industry game-changer, Amazon, and tens of thousands of jobs to our Train Station District,” said Mayor Donald Grebien.

Pawtucket and Central Falls will continue to work with local partners as they prepare their bid for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Boston, Fall River, New Bedford, Foxboro, and the entire state of Rhode Island are efforting the project as well.

