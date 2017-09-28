4 suspects arrested after shots fired near courthouse - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

4 suspects arrested after shots fired near courthouse

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDIENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police have arrested several people after a shooting in Providence Thursday morning.

Providence police showed up for reports of shots fired on Pine and Dorrance Streets, and said so far, they know one shot was fired.

The scene has been cleared outside the courthouse on Dorrance Street.

The incident on Pine and Dorrance Streets were actually one of four crime scenes nearby, according to police.

Officers say there was a fight right before a gun fire was shot. No one was hit, but several people fled the scene.

Investigators were seen combing the streets looking for evidence, and now they have arrested four suspects. However, they are still searching for more people involved.

The court house itself was put on lock down for a short period of time but has since reopened.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.