4 suspects arrested after shots fired near courthouse

PROVIDIENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police have arrested several people after a shooting in Providence Thursday morning.

Providence police showed up for reports of shots fired on Pine and Dorrance Streets, and said so far, they know one shot was fired.

The scene has been cleared outside the courthouse on Dorrance Street.

The incident on Pine and Dorrance Streets were actually one of four crime scenes nearby, according to police.

Officers say there was a fight right before a gun fire was shot. No one was hit, but several people fled the scene.

Investigators were seen combing the streets looking for evidence, and now they have arrested four suspects. However, they are still searching for more people involved.

The court house itself was put on lock down for a short period of time but has since reopened.

