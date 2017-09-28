Casting call for reality show in Newport - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Casting call for reality show in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Producers are looking for anyone who live the quintessential Newport lifestyle to be a part of an unscripted series about life in the city by the sea.

Therefore, if you think your life is that interesting and you are between the ages 25 and 50, create a Yotme profile.

According to Newport Buzz, after you have created your profile, you have to click on the “Casting Call — Newport, RI Reality Show” event.  Then, request an invite to join the casting party.

It is important to note that you have to leave a note explaining why you would be perfect for the show.

Casting will take place on Saturday, October 14th, and the series will begin filming in summer 2018.

