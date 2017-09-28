39-year-old rescued after following from rocks in Narragansett - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

A 39–year–old woman was rescued off the coast of Narragansett Wednesday night after slipping off of rocks near the Coast Guard House.

"She was about 170 yards off (shore). You could hear her yelling, but you couldn't see her,” said 3rd Class Petty Officer Chris Minkle.

Minkle was part of the Coast Guard crew that helped rescue her.

He and his team traveled from Newport in a 45-foot boat after getting the call around 8pm.

Minkle says weather made the rescue more difficult..

"The fog really set in. It was about 50 yards off the bow was max visibility. We had our spotlight but that was just reflecting back at us,” said Minkle.

Narragansett police and fire immediately rushed to help and a rescue swimmer was sent out to assist until the Coast Guard got there.

"She was conscious, she was just shaken up. We just had to put the heat on on the boat and bring her inside to warm her up as best as possible with blankets,” said Minkle.

The 39–year–old was treated for hypothermia, but all things considered Minkle says she's lucky to be alive.

"It's just a grateful feeling. Couldn't be more thankful than to pull somebody up out of the water and get them out of that situation,” said Minkle.

