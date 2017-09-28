Providence tows dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs driven illegally - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence tows dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs driven illegally

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence officials say the city has towed 82 recreational vehicles in an effort to crack down on dirt bikes and ATVs being driven illegally.              

The Providence Police Department said Thursday that it has towed these vehicles and issued 91 summonses over the past several months. Dozens of vehicles are pending forfeiture.           

In May, the Providence City Council passed an ordinance allowing police to confiscate and destroy illegal off-road vehicles.             

It voted in July to create a task force to crack down on dirt bikes and ATVs being driven illegally through the city.              

There had been complaints of people speeding dangerously through public parks and causing damage.              

Officials say the statistics prove their efforts are working.       

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza says dirt bikes and ATVs won't be tolerated on city streets.

