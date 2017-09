By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — A man was stabbed at a Walgreen's Thursday night, New Bedford Police said.

Police did not provide many details, but did confirm it happened at the Walgreen's on Acushnet Ave around 7:40 p.m., and that two males suspects fled the scene.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

New Bedford Police are investigating.

ABC6 News will update you as soon as new information can become available.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017