Football fans burn jerseys in Swansea to protest NFL

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) -- As night fell over Swansea, crowds descended on Gardner's Neck Road to send a fiery message to the NFL.

Thursday night's protest was hosted by Mark Shane, who invited the public to join him on his front lawn to burn Patriots jerseys, shirts and other swag--even gear from other NFL teams.

Police shut down Gardner's Neck Road for about three hours to accommodate the crowds.

"I love my country much more than a football game, so that's why I'm here," said Paige Belmore of Somerset.

The gear was thrown into the fire pit to protest players taking a knee during the National Anthem.

"There should be no doubt what our veterans think about not standing for the National Anthem or disrespecting our flag." said Shane.

"Do your job, stand up, and put your hand over your heart like you're supposed to," said Vicki Belmore of Somerset.

Some here say they won't be watching any more games--or buying any more gear--to replace what went up in flames.

"You're not going to get my money. I work hard for my money like they work hard for theirs, and I will not purchase any NFL gear. Hit 'em in the pocketbook, said Belmore.

"I go to games to watch games. I don't go there to be hurt," said Dominick Maisano, a veteran who made the drive from Warwick to burn his jersey. "I hope it starts a movement. Because I think we're a silent majority."

In the end, though, an unexpected twist. Organizer Mark Shane spared most of the jerseys from the flames--to be donated to local kids and hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

"It was truly not a bad idea. We recognize that there are people that have good ideas, and we're not stubborn. We're flexible people. We're forgiving people too. We'll forgive the NFL if they do the right thing Sunday," said Shane.

Shane also admitted another reason he decided not to burn all the stuff was to stay out of trouble with the fire marshal.

Meanwhile, he says he's confident the Patriots and the NFL will take notice of what happened in his yard Thursday night.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017