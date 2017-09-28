Astros Clobber Red Sox To Open Final Regular Season Series, 12-2 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Astros Clobber Red Sox To Open Final Regular Season Series, 12-2

Posted: Updated:

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

       BOSTON (AP) - Major league batting leader Jose Altuve had three of Houston's 17 hits, Carlos Correa had four and the Astros chased Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez in the second inning to win 12-2 on Thursday night and keep Boston from clinching the first back-to-back AL East championships in franchise history.

        Despite the loss, the Red Sox were guaranteed no worse than a tie for the division title when the Yankees lost 9-6 to Tampa Bay.

        Boston needs one more win or Yankees loss to win the division; otherwise, the teams would meet in a one-game tie-breaker in New York on Monday to see who needs to play in the wild-card game and who advances to the AL Division Series, likely facing the Astros.

        Altuve had two singles and his 39th double to raise his batting average to .350. Brad Peacock (13-2) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings, striking out two and walking one for the AL West champion Astros.
 
        AP-WF-09-29-17 0248GMT
 

