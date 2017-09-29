Police warn of rabies after stray kitten scratches 4, tests positive

By: News Staff

FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE) — The Foster Police Department is advising residents to monitor their animals after a kitten that scratched and bitten four people tested positive for rabies.

According to Foster Police, a stray kitten was found on Balcom Rd near Danielson Pike on Thursday, but when people picked up the feline to take it to the pound it bit and scratched them.

The kitten was acting strange, the people told officers.

“The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Foster Police Department request residents in the area to monitor their pets and do not attempt to pick up any stray animals,” said a post on the Foster Police Department’s Facebook.

“If any other person has come in contact with a stray and has been bitten or scratched they should call the Foster Police Department for further instructions.

You can view the post here.

If you have any questions or concerns you are encouraged to call the Foster Police at: 401-397-3317.

