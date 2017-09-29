Police warn of rabies after stray kitten scratches 4, tests posi - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police warn of rabies after stray kitten scratches 4, tests positive

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE) — The Foster Police Department is advising residents to monitor their animals after a kitten that scratched and bitten four people tested positive for rabies.

According to Foster Police, a stray kitten was found on Balcom Rd near Danielson Pike on Thursday, but when people picked up the feline to take it to the pound it bit and scratched them.

The kitten was acting strange, the people told officers.

“The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Foster Police Department request residents in the area to monitor their pets and do not attempt to pick up any stray animals,” said a post on the Foster Police Department’s Facebook.

“If any other person has come in contact with a stray and has been bitten or scratched they should call the Foster Police Department for further instructions.

You can view the post here.

If you have any questions or concerns you are encouraged to call the Foster Police at: 401-397-3317.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.