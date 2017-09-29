Former Cranston West student charged with sexual assault against - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Former Cranston West student charged with sexual assault against teacher

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) - Former Cranston West student 18-year-old Adam Yidana charged with sexual assault against his former teacher.

According to a report obtained by ABC 6 News Yidana is seen on school surveillance

entering Cranston West last Friday as current students were leaving for the day.

Police say Yidana then went up to an old teacher and asked for a hug several times and told her she was beautiful, and that the teacher said no to the hug. Police say that’s when Yidana grabbed her breast.

In a statement, Major Todd Patalano said in part,  "there should be no reason for concern going forward as this was an isolated incident, we have no safety or security concerns."

Yidana was arrested at UMass Dartmouth where he is a student, and was arraigned at the Cranston Police Department yesterday.

(C) WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.