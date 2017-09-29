Former Cranston West student charged with sexual assault against teacher

By News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) - Former Cranston West student 18-year-old Adam Yidana charged with sexual assault against his former teacher.

According to a report obtained by ABC 6 News Yidana is seen on school surveillance

entering Cranston West last Friday as current students were leaving for the day.

Police say Yidana then went up to an old teacher and asked for a hug several times and told her she was beautiful, and that the teacher said no to the hug. Police say that’s when Yidana grabbed her breast.

In a statement, Major Todd Patalano said in part, "there should be no reason for concern going forward as this was an isolated incident, we have no safety or security concerns."

Yidana was arrested at UMass Dartmouth where he is a student, and was arraigned at the Cranston Police Department yesterday.

