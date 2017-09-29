Embattled Rhode Island judge announces resignation - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Embattled Rhode Island judge announces resignation

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An embattled Rhode Island judge is resigning from his job.

Rafael Ovalles had been under fire ever since a report found he committed 41 violations against the judicial code of conduct during his time as a district court judge.

The Rhode Island Supreme Court commission recommended Ovalles be removed from the bench, but Ovalles had objected.

ABC6 News learned Ovalles submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday to the Governor, choosing to retire on his own rather than continue his fight.

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

