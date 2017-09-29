Embattled Rhode Island judge announces resignation

By: News Staff
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An embattled Rhode Island judge is resigning from his job.
Rafael Ovalles had been under fire ever since a report found he committed 41 violations against the judicial code of conduct during his time as a district court judge.
The Rhode Island Supreme Court commission recommended Ovalles be removed from the bench, but Ovalles had objected.
ABC6 News learned Ovalles submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday to the Governor, choosing to retire on his own rather than continue his fight.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017