Warwick Police seek Coca-Cola thieves

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department is seeking assistance identifying two female suspects after they allegedly stole money and coca-cola from a local vending machine.

According to a post on the Warwick Police Facebook page, two unknown females were seen near the vending machine at the Beach Café, on Oakland Beach Ave., in possession of the soda.

Police are investigating.

If you recognize these women, you are asked to contact the Warwick Police Department at: 401-468-4200.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
